Shilo Sanders receives significant ruling by federal judge in bankruptcy case
Shilo Sanders has secured a significant ruling in his bankruptcy case, prolonging his efforts to discharge over $11.89 million in debt. The ruling issued by federal bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Romero in Denver, allows Sanders' case to proceed, though it now involves a trial to determine whether his actions in a 2015 altercation with a school security guard were “willful and malicious.” This decision keeps alive Sanders’ attempt to erase his debt while shifting the focus to his intent during the incident.
The case stems from a 2015 altercation when Shilo, then 15, allegedly assaulted security guard John Darjean. Darjean claims that Shilo’s actions caused severe and permanent injuries, including incontinence, after Shilo reportedly elbowed and punched him. Shilo and his father have contested these allegations, asserting that Darjean was the aggressor. In 2022, a Texas state court awarded Darjean a default judgment of $11.89 million after Shilo did not attend the trial and was a willing participant in the phases beforehand.
Faced with collection efforts, the Colorado Buffaloes defensive back and son of Deion Sanders, filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, seeking relief from the debt. Darjean, however, contested the discharge, arguing that the debt resulted from a “willful and malicious injury,” a condition that disqualifies certain debts from being erased in bankruptcy. Darjean’s attorneys sought summary judgment, claiming the issue had already been litigated in Texas, but Judge Romero disagreed. He ruled that Shilo’s state of mind during the 2015 incident—key to determining willfulness and malice—was not adequately addressed in the Texas court ruling.
The Texas court’s findings indicated that Darjean’s injuries were a foreseeable result of the assault, but they did not establish whether Shilo acted with malicious intent or in self-defense. This gap in the state court’s judgment proved pivotal. “The State Court Order and Judgment make no mention of self-defense or any justification offered by Sanders for his actions,” Judge Romero wrote. As a result, a trial is necessary to resolve these unresolved questions.
Looking ahead, the case will explore Shilo’s intent and potential justification during the altercation, while the bankruptcy trustee investigates his assets. Darjean also alleges Shilo concealed or omitted assets on filings to the court. Shilo’s attorneys has denied the claim.
At 24, Sanders is navigating these legal challenges while completing his time at Colorado and preparing for his final college football game in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on December 28.