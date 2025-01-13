Shilo Sanders uses CU practice facility to hide Cybertruck from being ticketed
Shilo Sanders is known for his big plays on the field, recently made headlines for a creative play off it—parking his custom black and gold CU Cybertruck inside the team’s practice facility. The moment, captured by CU football athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, highlights Sanders’ attempt to avoid the relentless enforcement of CU’s parking police.
Parking issues have plagued the Buffaloes players and staff, with Sanders’ teammates sharing their own run-ins. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, a fellow defensive back, revealed he shelled out over $3,000 in parking fines during his time in Boulder. Travis Hunter also shared tales of parking struggles last year, while Shilo’s brother, Shedeur Sanders, infamously had his Rolls-Royce booted by campus parking enforcement. Even Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, wasn’t spared, receiving a ticket just before the Oregon game in 2023.
Though some may blame CU’s campus police, they’re simply doing their job. Still, the situation has fueled frustrations among the team, leading to unconventional solutions like Shilo’s recent parking escapade.
Sanders’ return to Boulder comes after a vacation following the team’s Alamo Bowl loss to BYU. With the offseason in full swing, he’s set to ramp up his conditioning ahead of April’s NFL Draft. A projected late-round selection, Sanders has long dreamed of playing at the next level.
His ambitions aren’t new—at last year’s NFL Honors, he expressed interest in joining the rosters of the Atlanta Falcons or Dallas Cowboys, even personally mentioning it to team owners Arthur Blank and Jerry Jones. Two NFL franchises Deion Sanders made a name for himself during his time in the league.
Meanwhile, speculation continues about the possibility of the Sanders brothers joining the same NFL team. Shedeur, projected as a top-five pick and likely the first quarterback off the board, has a strong chance of making an immediate impact in the league.
Whether Shilo and Shedeur will reunite on an NFL roster remains to be seen, but for now, Shilo’s determination to sidestep Boulder’s parking enforcement is a story that highlights his resourcefulness and flair for the dramatic.