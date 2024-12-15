Skip Bayless believes Heisman voters were wrong about Shedeur Sanders
Skip Bayless took to social media to voice his belief that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders deserved to be on stage as a Heisman Trophy finalist. The outspoken sports analyst, known for his strong and often polarizing opinions, argued that Sanders' exceptional season warranted greater recognition. However, the Heisman voters ultimately thought otherwise. Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman voting, receiving a single first-place vote and totaling 47 points overall, falling well short of the finalist stage.
The Heisman Trophy voting process, often a subject of debate, revealed just how competitive this year’s race was. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, another notable name in the mix, also finished ahead of Sanders as a finalist and appearing on 16 more ballots than Colorado’s two-way sensation, Travis Hunter. Jeanty’s 2,497 rushing yards this season placed him within reach of Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, a feat he could achieve in the College Football Playoff. Yet, even Jeanty’s incredible production couldn't secure him a finalist spot, highlighting the stiff competition this year.
For Sanders, the narrative of being overlooked adds to the intrigue of his season. The Colorado quarterback, under the mentorship of his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, put up dazzling numbers in a season filled with ups and downs for the Buffaloes. While his Heisman campaign lacked the momentum to crack the finalist pool, his performances showcased his immense talent and potential for the NFL. Sanders’ ability to navigate Colorado’s challenging season while maintaining impressive production drew praise, but it wasn’t enough to sway voters in a crowded Heisman race.
Meanwhile, Hunter made history becoming the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and the second player from Colorado to claim the prestigious honor. His dual-threat dominance as a two-way player redefined the Heisman conversation, with his electrifying play on both offense and defense captivating the nation. His emotional acceptance speech and heartfelt moment with Deion Sanders underlined the profound bond between coach and player, a relationship that played a pivotal role in Hunter’s success.
Bayless’ argument for Shedeur Sanders as a Heisman finalist underscores the subjective nature of the award and the heated discussions it inspires every year. While Sanders’ eighth-place finish may not align with Bayless’ belief, his impact on Colorado football and college football as a whole remains undeniable. As the Buffaloes look ahead, both Sanders and Hunter have set a foundation of excellence that will be remembered long after the Heisman debate fades.