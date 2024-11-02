The "Prime Effect" hits slopes with CU ski team this winter
Blenders Eyewear is known as the official sunglass provider for Deion Sanders, but the brand is expanding its influence within the University of Colorado by supporting the Buffaloes' skiing program this winter. Blenders surprised the team this week with their limited edition "Buff Nation" snow goggles and Prime 21 gold sunglasses just in time for ski season. This move not only provides practical gear for the slopes but also reinforces the “Prime Effect” across the university’s athletics programs.
The Buffs’ social media team captured the moment when the entire team received their new Blenders shades, showcasing the excitement and unity among the athletes. With these specialized sunglasses and goggles, CU’s skiing team—who are reigning national champions—can gear up with added confidence as they look to defend their title, a feat they haven’t accomplished in over a decade.
Blenders’ partnership with Deion Sanders has proven successful with the football team, and now this venture onto the slopes indicates the brand’s commitment to the entire Buffaloes community. By outfitting CU’s skiing team, Blenders not only strengthens its presence in Boulder but also signals its alignment with the championship spirit Sanders has cultivated. As the Buffs prepare to tackle the winter season, they’re equipped with high-quality gear that embodies their champion mentality and loyalty to “Buff Nation.”