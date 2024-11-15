Travis Hunter challenged to next touchdown dance by Jabbawockeez
In a fun twist to college football, social media superstar Kai Cenat issued a challenge to Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way star Travis Hunter. This one might be entertaining to watch and might require a few teammates.
Cenat wants Hunter to perform a touchdown dance choreographed by none other than the Jabbawockeez, the iconic dance crew. He teamed up with the group to craft a routine reminiscent of the viral choreography they showcased in DaBaby's "Bop" music video. The result was a high-energy, step-by-step tutorial aimed at Hunter, encouraging the Heisman hopeful to light up the end zone with some serious moves.
Hunter is no stranger to attention on and off the field, and his performance against Texas Tech only adds to his growing legend. In the Buffaloes' latest victory, Hunter hauled in nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown—his ninth of the season. The touchdown wasn’t just another score; it put Hunter within striking distance of CU records, including tying the school's season record for 100-yard receiving games. Though he fell just one yard short of his sixth 100-yard game this season, Hunter has tied the CU record for both 100-yard and 90-plus yard games in a single season.
Hunter’s relentless two-way effort continues to redefine versatility in college football. Against Texas Tech, he logged a staggering 162 total plays—86 on defense, 70 on offense, and at least six on special teams—breaking his own record set against Stanford last season. His season stats now stand at 69 receptions, 856 yards, and nine touchdowns, cementing his Heisman candidacy.
As No. 18 Colorado prepares to host Utah on Saturday, Hunter's potential response to Cenat's dance challenge has fans buzzing. With FOX airing the game, millions could witness not just Hunter’s on-field excellence but also a show-stopping touchdown celebration that merges football and pop culture. Whether or not Hunter accepts Cenat’s challenge, one thing is certain that the Buffaloes’ star knows how to captivate an audience.