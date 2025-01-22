Travis Hunter explains why he wants a minivan before heading to the NFL
Travis Hunter continues to captivate football fans and analysts alike with his unique personality, versatility, and insightful approach to life and the game. In a recent podcast video segment, Hunter answered a series of questions that revealed his thought process, humor, and individuality, reaffirming his reputation as a “unicorn” in the world of football.
When asked which NFL players he would reach out to for advice on specific rookie challenges, Hunter provided unexpected yet thoughtful answers. For route running, he chose Jerry Jeudy, while for insights into the pre-draft process, he selected Jayden Daniels, the breakout rookie quarterback. However, it was his response to a question about financial frugality that truly showcased his unconventional mindset. Hunter named Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, noting Cousins’ infamous preference for driving a minivan. “Patrick Mahomes has never been too flashy, and Kirk Cousins drives a minivan. And I like minivans,” Hunter explained with a grin.
Hunter’s affinity for minivans might seem surprising for a top NFL prospect, but it aligns with his off-field persona. Known for his love of fishing, spending time with loved ones, and playing video games, Hunter’s interests are refreshingly down-to-earth. He defended his preference for a minivan, highlighting its versatility and functionality, even when teased about its “soccer mom” reputation. This practical, grounded attitude is part of what makes Hunter such a relatable figure.
Hunter also shared his admiration for Jayden Daniels, naming him as the NFL player he would seek advice from about earning respect in the locker room. The former Heisman winner, who has exceeded expectations during his rookie season, is someone Hunter has already spoken with about the draft process and early professional challenges. Hunter’s takeaway was simple but powerful: do the work. This ethos resonates with Hunter, who has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic on and off the field.
When asked about transitioning from college to the NFL, Hunter mentioned Brian Thomas, a rookie wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter admired Thomas for overcoming perceptions as an “LSU consolation prize” and for emerging as the Jaguars’ WR1 ahead of established players like Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk. This well-considered response highlights Hunter’s analytical approach to his career and his ability to draw inspiration from unexpected sources.
On the topic of dealing with media attention, Hunter’s response showcased his humor and confidence. Laughing, he suggested Marshawn Lynch as a source of media advice but quickly clarified that he doesn’t need help navigating the spotlight. He also revealed that Colorado does not provide media training to players, which he found curious given the university’s recent emphasis on player-led podcasting and media engagement.
Although Hunter won’t appear at the East-West Shrine Game, but will showcase his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. As one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory, Travis Hunter’s journey to the NFL promises to be as fascinating as his personality, ensuring that he remains a must-watch figure in the football world.