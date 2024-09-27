Travis Hunter fires back at Richard Sherman: “Stop speaking on me. Let me play”
Travis Hunter has becomes a strong Heisman Trophy candidate and shaking up college football. The former top overall recruit made headlines when he switched his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in 2022, opting to play for Deion Sanders. A year later, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado, one of the worst Power Five programs at the time, where he’s now one of the most versatile players in the nation.
Hunter’s ability to dominate both on offense and defense sets him apart. He plays nearly every snap, a feat rarely seen in modern football. What’s more, Hunter has expressed his desire to continue playing both ways in the NFL—an idea nearly unheard of since the early days of the sport.
Even Deion Sanders, one of the most accomplished two-way players in NFL history, has said he believes Hunter could make it work. However, former NFL star Richard Sherman has voiced skepticism. Sherman believes that offenses would exploit Hunter’s fatigue if he played both ways, diminishing his effectiveness. Despite acknowledging Hunter’s talent as a receiver, Sherman argued that Hunter’s natural fit is at cornerback, where he showcases impressive instincts and positioning.
Hunter dismissed Sherman’s comments with a bold reply on social media, saying, “Stop speaking on me. Let me play football.”
Ultimately, the decision about his role will be up to whichever NFL team drafts him, but Hunter’s current season at Colorado is already making a compelling case for his versatility. Leading the nation in snaps played and excelling in both positions, Hunter’s stats include 37 catches for 472 yards and five touchdowns on offense, plus 14 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception on defense.
As long as he stays healthy, Hunter seems poised for another Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.