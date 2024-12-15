Travis Hunter has special guest in his Heisman entourage
Travis Hunter’s Heisman journey reached an extraordinary milestone with a special guest by his side. Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne joined the Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way star in New York City, accompanied by head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter’s presence as a Heisman finalist marked a historic occasion for the Buffaloes—their first finalist since the late Rashaan Salaam won the award 30 years ago and only the fourth in program history.
Hunter’s season redefined what is possible in modern college football. As a true two-way player, his achievements are unparalleled. Offensively, he dominated with 92 receptions (first in the Big 12, fifth nationally), 1,152 receiving yards (third in the Big 12, sixth nationally), and 14 receiving touchdowns, leading the conference and ranking second in the NCAA. His 21 explosive plays of 20 or more yards were the best in the nation. Defensively, Hunter was equally impactful, recording 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups (first in the Big 12, eighth nationally), four interceptions, and 15 total passes defended (first in the Big 12, fifth nationally). His game-winning forced fumble underscored his knack for delivering in clutch moments.
Adding to his accolades, Hunter became the first player in history to be a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver) and the Bednarik Award (top defensive player). His dual-threat brilliance captivated the college football world, setting new standards for versatility.
In a heartfelt tribute to Coach Sanders, Hunter recreated Sanders’ iconic photo from his NFL days, laying out his Heisman ceremony attire in his hotel suite. The gesture symbolized Hunter’s gratitude for Sanders’ mentorship and the indelible legacy they continue to build together. With Lil Wayne and Sanders by his side, Hunter’s Heisman moment was truly unforgettable.