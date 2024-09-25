Travis Hunter hijacks rare Nike GOAT gift "too hard" for Coach Prime's toes
Following the Colorado Buffaloes' thrilling 38-31 overtime victory over the Baylor Bears, Travis Hunter found himself a special gift. However, it didn't have his name on it.
In a video posted to social media, Hunter
was unboxing a one-of-one intended for Buffs head coach Deion Sanders. The package contained a pair of signature LeBron James shoes, which were sent by the NBA legend himself.
With a playful grin, Hunter admired the shoes, exclaiming, "Ohhh LeBron, LeBron's! Size 12, appreciate you. GOAT, appreciate you. I know you sent these to Coach Prime, but you ain't never heard of me though... Hehe, I like to take shoes."
As Sanders approached, Hunter made an attempt to convince him to let him keep the coveted sneakers. In the end, Hunter did indeed hold on to the gift from James, showing the selflessness and humor shared within the Colorado football program.
Hunter has been having a standout season, and his performance against Baylor solidified his place as one of college football's top players. In that game, he recorded seven receptions for 130 yards and came up with the game-sealing turnover, marking his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game, dating back to last season. He’s on pace to break Colorado's single-season record for receiving yards, currently held by Paul Richardson since 2013.
Travis Hunter's career ready to take off with United Airlines deal
With a 3-1 record, Hunter has been instrumental in helping the Buffaloes secure back-to-back wins, with victories over Colorado State, North Dakota State, and now Baylor.
Their only setback came in Week 2, with a loss to Nebraska. Next up for Colorado is a Big 12 matchup against the UCF Knights, where a win would tie their total number of victories from last season (3:30 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).