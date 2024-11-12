Travis Hunter hilarious steals Coach Prime's shoes during press conference
During Tuesday's press conference, Colorado's Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter shared a humorous moment that sparked laughter among reporters. The two-way star Hunter entered the room while Sanders was mid-question, carrying a slightly used pair of Nike shoes to return to Coach Prime. Evidently, Hunter had "borrowed" the shoes, prompting Sanders to question what was wrong with them, adding, "Do they fit?"
Hunter responded they fit fine but quipped he had a pair on layaway, adding humor to the situation. This playful exchange drew chuckles from the room. Sanders, known for his quick wit, handed over the shoes and remarked, "How does a man wait for you to take shoes off... Yeah... He's unbelievable. He has so much money, and he's so frugal. Reminds me of somebody." The moment highlighted the fatherly relationship between Sanders and his star player, who has emerged as a leader on the field and a frontrunner for the Heisman.
Hunter’s performance this season has indeed been “unbelievable.” Showcasing exceptional talent, he's been a force on both sides of the field. Recently, he recorded nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, just a yard shy of his fifth 100-yard game. His season stats include 69 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns, making him a record-setting threat in Colorado’s history. Defensively, Hunter has played 86 of 87 snaps, adding to a record-breaking 162-play tally this season. Pro Football Focus reports him as nearly untouchable in coverage, allowing only 16 receptions on 26 targets over 269 defensive plays and yielding just 120 yards.
As Sanders and Hunter share light-hearted moments, they also prepare to host Utah, a team struggling through a five-game skid. The Buffs are eager to face the Utes in the latest chapter of the "Rumble in the Rockies." The game kicks off Saturday at Noon on FOX, with Colorado looking to end its season strong against a wounded opponent.