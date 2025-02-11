Travis Hunter joins Lionel Messi and Adidas family for Super Bowl LIX
Before Super Bowl LIX, Adidas made waves by releasing an iconic "family picture" featuring some of its top athletes, including Colorado's two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
However, the event was more than just a promotional shoot—it was a show of unity among Adidas' elite athletes, all coming together to support Patrick Mahomes as he attempted to make history with a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.
One of the biggest names in attendance was soccer legend Lionel Messi, who arrived in New Orleans dressed in Adidas sweats and an exclusive, unreleased pair of Messi x Adidas Superstar 82 sneakers. As the greatest soccer player of all time settled in to watch one of football’s rising legends, he was joined by other Adidas-sponsored athletes, including Hunter, Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons, Darius Slayton, Anna Hill.
Despite Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs falling short in their three-peat attempt, the presence of Adidas' star athletes underscored the brand’s dominance in the sports world.
Throughout the NFL season, Mahomes and Adidas collaborated on impactful campaigns, strengthening their influence both on and off the field. Leading up to the Super Bowl, Adidas athletes even participated in a viral video wishing Mahomes luck, further cementing the unity within the brand's roster.
Mahomes made a statement during Super Bowl week, arriving in New Orleans sporting a Mardi Gras-inspired purple colorway of his Mahomes 2 signature shoe. Meanwhile, Adidas turned the French Quarter into a hub for its top athletes, highlighting its growing influence in football culture.
Even with the season over, fans can still connect with their favorite athletes through Adidas' signature collections, including those of Mahomes and Messi. The brand continues to set the standard for blending sports, fashion, and marketing at the highest level.