Travis Hunter keeps many wondering how he would fare in NBA
Travis Hunter continues to capture the spotlight, and this time, it wasn’t on the football field but on the basketball court. On Saturday afternoon, during the pregame festivities for Colorado's basketball matchup against Bellarmine, Hunter took to the hardwood and put on a show that had the crowd buzzing. The Heisman Trophy winner dazzled fans by nailing a half-court shot and throwing down electrifying dunks that rivaled the highlights of NBA stars. Joining him on the court was Shedeur Sanders, adding to the excitement of the pregame entertainment.
Hunter’s versatility and athleticism have been on full display all season, and Saturday’s performance was just another reminder of his rare talent. Hunter recently became the eighth player in Big 12 history to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy, securing 61% of first-place votes after a historic junior campaign for the Buffaloes.
A standout on both sides of the ball, Hunter played over 600 snaps this season, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors while making history as the first player to receive First Team All-Big 12 recognition on offense and defense. His impact stretched far beyond individual accolades, as he broke NCAA and conference records, cementing himself as one of college football’s most dynamic athletes.
As a wide receiver, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (92) and touchdown catches (14), while ranking top five nationally in receiving yards (1,152). His 14 touchdowns set a Colorado program record, and he topped 100 yards receiving in seven of 12 games, another school milestone. On defense, Hunter’s four interceptions and 11 pass break-ups helped anchor Colorado’s secondary, while his 32 tackles showcased his relentless effort.
Hunter’s brilliance culminated in a memorable performance against Oklahoma State, where he recorded three receiving touchdowns and an interception in the same game—a feat unmatched since at least 1996.
Before Hunter turns his attention to the NFL, he’ll have one more opportunity to shine in the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU on Dec. 28. Fans will be eager to see if Hunter can add another chapter to his remarkable season under the brightest lights.