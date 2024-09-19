Travis Hunter named to SI's 50 Most Influential People In Sports
Influence in sports can take many forms, shaping not only games but entire cultural landscapes. It’s a force that is immediately recognizable, whether it manifests in the form of record-setting victories or the quiet but undeniable impact of key decision-makers and athletes. It isn't limited to just those on the field who accumulate the most wins.
In 2024, the sports world is driven by a variety of influencers—ranging from dealmakers, opinion shapers, and social stars to business titans who understand the intense competition off the field, particularly at negotiating tables. These figures hold power in the sports world, whether through their actions on the field or their influence behind the scenes.
Athletes themselves are at the forefront of this influence, redefining what it means to succeed and leaving lasting legacies in and outside the lines. Some push the boundaries of what is possible, becoming icons who transcend the sport they play. One such figure is Travis Hunter, a versatile and dynamic player for the Colorado Buffaloes. Playing for Deion Sanders, one of the most influential figures in college football, Hunter has taken the spotlight with his extraordinary two-way play, earning a spot on 'SI's 50 Most Influential People In Sports'. He was the only Colorado figure to make the list.
In 2023, as a sophomore, Hunter averaged an astounding 114.7 snaps per game, an unmatched feat in college football. He split his time between cornerback and wide receiver, proving invaluable on both sides of the ball. In just nine games, Hunter tied for the team lead with three interceptions and five pass breakups while also leading Colorado in receptions per game. His impact was undeniable, and though the NFL may view him as a cornerback first, Hunter's versatility makes him a unique talent who could potentially play both roles at the professional level.
Hunter has expressed his desire to continue as a two-way player in the NFL, confident in his ability to make a difference wherever his team needs him. “One of my greatest strengths is my versatility as a player,” Hunter recently told Forbes. This willingness to take on challenges and push his limits exemplifies the influence that top athletes can have—not just on the game, but on how players in the future might approach their roles.
As Hunter continues to dominate the college football scene in 2024, his path to the NFL appears bright, with expectations of him being a top-three draft pick. His versatility, work ethic, and vision for himself as a two-way player make him one of the most influential athletes in the sport today.