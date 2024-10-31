Travis Hunter on hateful criticism: "We are still kids at the end of the day"
Travis Hunter recently shared his perspective on the pressures and criticisms faced by young athletes on Outta Pocket with Robert Griffin III. During the interview, the dynamic two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes addressed the unique challenges of balancing academics, athletics, and the intense scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye, especially from former players who critique the younger generation.
“I know a lot of stuff hurts us," Hunter said, detailing the impact of harsh criticism on college athletes. "We are still kids at the end of the day. I’m nothing but 21. Shedeur is 22, so it still hurts us. We have never been in this position before.” His words highlight the vulnerability many young athletes feel, particularly those like him and teammate Shedeur Sanders, who are thrust into national prominence early in their careers.
Hunter has solidified his status as one of college football’s most versatile and impactful players, advancing his Heisman Trophy campaign with standout performances on both offense and defense. His goal of becoming the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991 speaks to his drive and determination. Beyond the Heisman aspirations, Hunter made history by becoming the first player ever to receive both Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season.
His historic accomplishment came in a Week 9 game against Cincinnati, where he showcased his rare talent. In Colorado’s 34-23 win, Hunter recorded career highs with 153 receiving yards on nine catches, including two touchdowns. His 34-yard score demonstrated his explosive playmaking ability and cemented his offensive impact. Defensively, he played all 61 snaps, broke up four passes, and displayed his elite cornerback skills.
Through his achievements, Hunter not only shows his dedication to the game but also brings attention to the unique mental challenges college athletes face today. His resilience in the face of criticism and his commitment to his team set an example for the next generation of players, making him a true trailblazer in college football.