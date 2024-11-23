Travis Hunter responds to Kansas' Cobee Bryant after trash talk episodes
Kansas Jayhawks defensive back Cobee Bryant has made it clear he’s been anticipating this weekend’s matchup against the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes. In an interview earlier this week, Bryant openly expressed his excitement to face Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter. "I’m not going to lie, I have been waiting," Bryant said. "I already marked this on my notes... I’ve been waiting on this game all season. This is gonna be the game." His eagerness spilled over onto social media, where he posted, “Now I’m piss hurry tf up Saturday I meant that omm bet,” highlighting his impatience for the showdown.
Despite Bryant’s bold trash talk, Hunter has kept a calm and confident demeanor. During a livestream, he responded to questions about Bryant, saying, “We let people talk, bro. Would that make him feel better? It’s going to make him feel better, let that boy talk. They know they are going to have to double team.” Hunter’s composed reply suggests he’s more focused on his game than engaging in verbal sparring.
Bryant’s trash talk hasn’t been limited to Hunter. The Kansas defensive back also took aim at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, reportedly texting him and drawing a response from the Buffs’ leader. Sanders, unshaken, has hinted at exploiting Kansas’ coverage, adding fuel to the growing tension. This back-and-forth has only energized the Buffaloes, who are vying to strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
For Kansas, this game represents a golden opportunity to make a statement by taking down a CFP-ranked opponent. A win would allow the unranked Jayhawks to end their season on a high note and potentially climb the rankings themselves. Colorado, meanwhile, has its sights set on maintaining momentum. A win over Kansas, followed by another against Oklahoma State, would propel the Buffaloes into the the Big 12 title game and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The stakes are high and the stage is set at Arrowhead Stadium. The clash between Kansas and Colorado promises to be intense, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.