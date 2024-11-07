Travis Hunter's custom gold cleats are 'Heisman Worthy' for Texas Tech
Travis Hunter embodies a humble, grounded personality, carrying himself with quiet confidence on and off the football field. Known for his minimal trash talk, Hunter lets his game do the talking, and with good reason—logging over 130 snaps on offense and defense each game, his performance speaks volumes. However, what truly sets him apart on the field is his flair for custom footwear. Each game, he steps onto the field with a fresh, custom-designed pair of cleats, a tradition that has not only become his trademark but has also captivated fans and media alike.
One of his standout pairs, a black-studded design, debuted in a home game against Kansas State. Crafted by artist Eric B (also known as EB Customs), this eye-catching pair showcased Hunter’s affinity for unique, stylish cleats. Eric, who has worked with various NCAA and NFL players, spent over nine hours creating this masterpiece. Hunter even unboxed the cleats on a live stream, sharing the moment with fans and popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who expressed confidence in his shoe game by declaring, “I haven’t missed yet.” This moment reinforced his reputation as a Heisman favorite with an eye for elite customization.
Unfortunately, Hunter's dazzling black-studded cleats didn’t get the spotlight they deserved during that game. Midway through, he sustained a shoulder injury after a hard tackle from Kansas State safety Daniel Cobb, cutting his playing time short. Yet, as he recovers, Hunter’s collection continues to grow, with his latest addition being a gold-studded pair, which is set to make an appearance in Colorado’s upcoming game against Texas Tech. Unlike the black version, these cleats boast a more reflective, glistening effect, ideal for a sunny afternoon game and adding a touch of Coach Prime’s signature style—flashy but purposeful.
The weekly design process for Hunter’s cleats is a testament to his commitment to making a statement both with his talent and his style. The anticipation builds each game as fans wonder what he’ll wear next. With Colorado’s next match set for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, all eyes will be on Hunter as a top Heisman candidate. His performance will be scrutinized, but his footwear might just steal the show, proving once again that Travis Hunter is as much a showman as he is a star player. Fans won’t be disappointed by the magic he brings—both in his play and on his feet.