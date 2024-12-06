Travis Hunter's Heisman campaign lights up Times Square
Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy campaign has reached new heights as the Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star was spotlighted on a massive billboard in Times Square, New York City, on Thursday. The campaign highlights his exceptional achievements, making a compelling case for his candidacy as the most outstanding player in college football.
Hunter’s resume is nothing short of historic. He capped off the regular season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, adding 15 total touchdowns to his name. On defense, he recorded four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, and was a disruptive force throughout the season. He played an astounding 688 snaps on defense and 672 on offense, making him the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball and the only Power 4 conference player with 30-plus snaps on offense and defense.
The accolades for Hunter are piling up as well. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Bednarik, Lott IMPACT, Hornung, and Biletnikoff awards. His 14 receiving touchdowns set a Colorado record and led all Power 4 players, while his 92 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards rank second in the Power 4 and in CU history. These statistics underscore his dual-threat dominance and historical impact on the game.
The Heisman Trophy Trust distributed ballots to its 928 electors on Monday, with voting set to conclude on December 9th. The winner of the 2024 Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on December 14th in a live ceremony on ESPN, emanating from the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Hunter’s appearance on a Times Square billboard is symbolic of the national spotlight his season has garnered. The placement underscores the significance of his campaign, aiming to capture the attention of Heisman voters and fans across the nation. Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, has been vocal in advocating for Hunter, emphasizing the player’s unparalleled versatility and game-changing talent.
As the only player in recent memory to dominate on both sides of the ball at this level, Hunter’s Heisman campaign is not just a bid for college football’s highest individual honor—it’s a celebration of an athlete redefining what’s possible in the sport.