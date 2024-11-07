Travis Hunter's 'surreal' Heisman campaign about to take flight
The long-awaited guest appearance of Travis Hunter on the ‘2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders’ podcast finally dropped, fulfilling the wishes of fans who’d been eager to see the duo together on air since the podcast's launch at the start of the college football season. Within hours, the episode quickly outpaced previous ones, captivating fans with the dynamic interaction between these two Heisman hopefuls. Known for their potent connection on the field, Shedeur and Travis share a unique off-field relationship that seamlessly blends brotherhood with professional respect.
In their candid conversation, they touched on everything from Hunter’s upcoming wedding, scheduled for May 2025 in Tennessee, to his recent experiences on ESPN’s College GameDay. Travis described his appearance in Happy Valley, leading up to the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, as a “surreal” experience, particularly because it allowed him to meet influential figures like Nick Saban. The interaction gave him valuable coaching insights that he seemed to absorb fully, demonstrating a maturity beyond his years. Shedeur playfully added that he would have tagged along had he known about Travis’s private jet journey, emphasizing the friendly banter that defines their relationship.
Their lighthearted rapport was further illustrated when they discussed Travis’s Heisman campaign flag, featuring his unique logo. Shedeur couldn’t resist teasing Travis about it, insisting his own logo was better, which Travis quickly dismissed as “just money with a two” in good humor. The laughter that followed was genuine, a reminder of the deep camaraderie they share, which is rooted in mutual respect and their shared experiences as rising stars in college football.
Hunter’s Heisman campaign, as he explained, is not just about personal glory but also about highlighting the names of both himself and Shedeur Sanders. Despite the widespread criticism of Coach Prime, Hunter expressed that he and Shedeur want to show the world what they’re capable of and are unafraid to take a confident stance when necessary. Yet, he also conveyed a strong sense of humility, emphasizing his “laid back and humble” personality, which he hopes will resonate with fans.
As the Heisman race intensifies, both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders remain in the conversation. Shedeur, graded at an impressive 91.1 by PFF for the 2024 season, has a Heisman odd set at +3500, according to most sportsbooks. And with an upcoming clash against Texas Tech, the Buffaloes are laser-focused on pushing towards a potential CFP appearance. Their latest podcast episode only strengthens their bond in the public eye, further proving they’re a duo to watch, on and off the field.