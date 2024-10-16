Travis Hunter says Ashton Jeanty's touches an overloaded factor in Heisman race
Through the halfway point of the college football season, two non-quarterback players have emerged as serious contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with both athletes making compelling cases, showcasing their unique skills and contributions to their respective teams.
Hunter has been a standout player for Colorado, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. His versatility is unmatched in the current college football landscape, and his ability to dominate on both sides of the ball has sparked conversations about his Heisman potential. There hasn't been a player like Hunter in the modern era and we'll likely never see another like him. Deion Sanders' knows what his star talent brings to the game and has been able to utilize him with every ounce of energy.
During an appearance on 'Outta Pocket with Robert Griffin III,' Hunter expressed confidence in his own campaign, highlighting how his two-way performance sets him apart from traditional candidates like Jeanty. Hunter emphasized, "We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways, and I’m gonna keep saying that," suggesting that his rare skill set should earn him serious Heisman consideration.
Jeanty, on the other hand, has been a force in the running game for Boise State. Through just six games, he has accumulated a staggering 1,248 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. His performances put him on pace to challenge Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record, an achievement that would undoubtedly bolster his Heisman candidacy. However, Hunter points out that Jeanty’s numbers come with far more offensive touches, making a case that Hunter’s impact as a two-way player is more impressive considering his fewer opportunities on offense.
“(Jeanty) has I think 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have?” Hunter added.
“I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats... that’s still crazy... and we’re only in Week 6, So, I’m not gonna argue about it.”
Hunter’s stats reflect his remarkable versatility. He has played 322 snaps on offense and 341 on defense, leading the Big 12 with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and six touchdowns as a receiver while also excelling as a cornerback with 16 tackles, two interceptions, and a key game-winning forced fumble. Meanwhile, Jeanty’s rushing dominance speaks for itself. However, it comes down to the different offensive approaches. BSU's run-first style give the ability for Jeanty to run wild. Not to take away from his stats, but Hunter is right. If he had over 90 catches, it wouldn't be an argument of who's the best player. Not to mention, "Saucy-T" still plays on the other side of the ball.
Ultimately, both players will need to maintain their exceptional performances throughout the remainder of the season to secure a shot at the Heisman Trophy. Their contrasting styles highlight the diversity of talent competing for college football’s most prestigious individual award.