Travis Hunter says hate for Deion Sanders will block out Heisman win
Travis Hunter is widely regarded as a generational talent in college football, and he doesn’t shy away from letting people know it. The star player for the Colorado Buffaloes is not only dominating on one side of the ball, but excelling on both offense and defense, a rarity in the sport. His performance so far this season has earned him a place in the Heisman Trophy conversation, although some believe external factors could impact his chances of winning.
Deion Sanders is a polarizing figure in the world of college football and might play a role in Hunter’s Heisman fate. Some sports personalities like Rich Eisen have expressed concern that "anti-Deion" bias could affect Hunter’s candidacy. Eisen went so far as to suggest that if Hunter doesn't win the prestigious award, it could be due to resentment toward Sanders rather than any shortcoming in Hunter’s play. Hunter himself seems to agree with this sentiment, noting that many people dislike the Colorado program and its outspoken coach.
Through six games this season, Hunter’s numbers speak for themselves. As a wide receiver, he’s racked up 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he’s equally impactful, with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 18 tackles. These statistics, combined with his ability to play every snap at such a high level, have made him one of the most exciting players to watch in college football.
Despite his standout performances, Hunter recognizes the challenges he faces in the Heisman race. He recently discussed the issue on Robert Griffin III’s podcast, admitting that his chances may be hindered by the negativity surrounding Sanders. Yet, Hunter remains confident in his abilities, asserting that no one else is doing what he’s doing on both sides of the ball. When Grete Griffin asked Hunter about the hate for Coach Prime being a factor and there was no hesitation.
"Yeah, I feel like that, too and told (Sanders) that. I don't want to talk about that because it might hinder me more," Hunter said.
Ultimately, if Hunter doesn’t win the Heisman, it may not be due to bias but rather because of other standout performances, such as that of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. Regardless of the outcome, Hunter’s talent is undeniable, and he continues to prove himself as one of college football’s brightest stars.