Travis Hunter scares NFL teams after failed touchdown celebration at Polynesian Bowl
Travis Hunter sent shockwaves through the football world during Friday’s Polynesian Bowl, but not for his electrifying play—this time, it was during a celebratory mishap.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner made every NFL team nervous when he ran onto the field to celebrate Oregon five-star receiver Dakorien Moore’s touchdown. Hunter, wearing slides instead of cleats, lost his footing on the turf while attempting to jump with Moore, who fell hard to the ground. Thankfully, both stars emerged unscathed from the awkward moment, much to the relief of fans and scouts alike.
Hunter’s presence at the Polynesian Bowl underscores his growing influence on and off the field. After playing nearly 1,400 snaps for the Colorado Buffaloes last season, Hunter showcased his extraordinary versatility, finishing with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns as a receiver, and 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions on defense. His remarkable endurance and ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball have cemented his status as one of college football’s most dynamic players.
As he prepares for the NFL Draft, Hunter’s focus on greatness remains steadfast, though his personality continues to charm fans. He recently joked about testing the waters of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, humorously suggesting he might return to Colorado for a $40 million payday or aim for $100 million in total. This lighthearted banter came in response to reports of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferring to Miami for a $10 million NIL deal. While Hunter acknowledged that entering the NFL Draft is the logical next step, his playful remarks highlight the changing landscape of college football.
Deion Sanders says Shedeur and Travis Hunter never took a class on campus
Widely projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter’s combination of skill and charisma makes him a franchise-altering talent. With the Tennessee Titans currently holding the top pick, every NFL team is eagerly watching, knowing Hunter’s future will shape the league for years to come.