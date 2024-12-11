Travis Hunter shares heartfelt message for Deion Sanders before Alamo Bowl
Travis Hunter’s remarkable journey through college football has positioned him as one of the most dynamic players in recent memory. The Colorado Buffaloes’ star has captivated the nation with his versatility and excellence on both sides of the ball, making him a top contender for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City.
Hunter has shattered expectations and records, establishing himself as one of the most electrifying talents in the game. As a wide receiver, his numbers are staggering: 92 receptions, 1,152 yards, and 14 touchdowns, which leads the Power Five conferences and sets a Colorado school record. Defensively, his impact is equally profound, with 31 tackles, four interceptions, and a lockdown cornerback reputation that has limited opposing receivers to just 22 catches and a single touchdown. This dual-dominance is unprecedented in modern college football and has made him a unique figure among NFL draft prospects, where he is projected as a top-five pick.
Hunter’s work rate is unparalleled. With 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, he is the only FBS player to exceed 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. He’s also achieved milestones that haven’t been touched in decades. For example, he became the first FBS player in 25 years to record three touchdowns and an interception in the same game. Against Colorado State, he had 10 receptions, 100 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception—a performance that epitomizes his versatility. Such achievements have earned him recognition as a midseason All-American on offense and defense by major publications, a feat never before accomplished.
Hunter’s journey to this point is inseparable from his relationship with head coach Deion Sanders. Initially hesitant to join Sanders at Jackson State, Hunter’s perspective changed as he grew to admire Sanders’ mentorship and fatherly influence.
Their bond deepened when both transitioned to Colorado, where Sanders has continued to guide Hunter’s development, both as a player and as a person. "Coach, you changed my life forever," Hunter texted Sanders, reflecting the gratitude and respect he holds for his coach. The moment was share on the latest Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.
Off the field, the two share a connection that transcends football. Hunter has been a regular visitor to Sanders’ property in Texas, where they bond over fishing and family time. This relationship has been pivotal in shaping Hunter’s mindset and fostering the confidence needed to excel under the national spotlight.
As Hunter and Sanders prepare for their final game together in the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU, the stakes are high. A victory would cap their season with 10 wins, a feat not achieved by Colorado since 2016, and serve as a fitting farewell to a transformative chapter in both their careers. For Hunter, this game represents more than just a chance to cement his legacy; it’s a final opportunity to honor the coach who changed his life.
Travis Hunter’s story is one of talent, hard work, and mentorship. His contributions to Colorado football will be remembered for years to come, and as he stands on the brink of winning the Heisman Trophy, he has already solidified his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats.