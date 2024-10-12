Travis Hunter shows off custom black diamond cleats ahead of Kansas State
Travis Hunter continues to capture attention not just for his talent on the field but also for his eye-catching style. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star is known for playing over 130 snaps per game and maintaining a high level of play, whether on offense or defense. However, beyond his athletic abilities, it’s his custom cleats that often steal the spotlight, offering fans a glimpse into his unique flair.
In a recent game against UCF, Hunter debuted custom ‘Boulder’ gold cleats designed by Elite Feet Customs on Instagram. The cleats were a tribute to Boulder, Colorado, featuring images of a buffalo, the Flatirons, and pine trees, instantly becoming fan favorites. These were the same cleats Hunter wore when he struck a Heisman pose after making a diving interception during Colorado’s commanding 48-21 victory over UCF in Orlando. The moment was iconic, with the cleats playing a starring role in the celebration.
This week, Hunter is raising the bar with a new pair of black cleats adorned with studded crystals, meticulously crafted by EB Shoe Customs on TikTok. The cleats, which took over nine hours to make, were previewed on social media before Hunter unboxed them during a live session. His reaction—"These are so hard, bro. These are tough, bro. I haven’t missed yet"—only added to the excitement, as fans flocked to the comments in support of the flashy footwear.
The upcoming game against Kansas State at Folsom Field promises to be electric, with fans dressed in liquid gold for the Gold Rush theme. As the Buffaloes take the field, likely wearing black uniforms accented with gold decals, Hunter’s cleats will undoubtedly be a focal point. And with his recent collaboration with popular creators Kai Cenat and Fanum, the celebrations could hit new heights if Hunter scores his seventh touchdown of the season. A second Heisman pose in those crystal-studded cleats would undoubtedly ignite the Boulder crowd once again.