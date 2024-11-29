Travis Hunter shows off custom gold Louis Vuitton cleats in finale
On Senior Day against Oklahoma State, Travis Hunter once again reminded everyone why he’s the most electrifying player in college football. Wearing custom gold Louis Vuitton cleats—a nod to his “Louis luggage” mentality—Hunter was both a fashion icon and a force of nature on the field. The cleats symbolized his unmatched combination of style and substance, a fitting choice for a Heisman frontrunner making a statement on the sport's biggest stage.
Hunter wasted no time showcasing his dual-threat brilliance. On Oklahoma State’s opening drive, he secured his fourth interception of the season, setting up Colorado’s first touchdown. Moments later, he added to his highlight reel with an 11-yard touchdown reception on a crisp crossing route, helping the Buffaloes jump out to a commanding 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Despite his incredible performances this season, Hunter has faced inexplicable snubs, including being left off the Thorpe Award finalist list. His defensive numbers, however, speak volumes. Targeted on fewer than 10% of coverage plays, Hunter has allowed just 20 receptions for 187 yards all year, the lowest among cornerbacks nationally. Only one of those catches has resulted in a touchdown, and he’s allowed just six first downs in total. Even when opponents make a catch, Hunter ensures minimal damage, tackling the receiver 19 out of 20 times.
As the Heisman race heats up, Hunter’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball continues to set him apart. Whether it’s with gold cleats or golden plays, Travis Hunter proves he’s not just a player—he’s a game-changing phenomenon redefining college football.