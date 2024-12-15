Travis Hunter shuts down reporter over why father was absent during Heisman ceremony
On a historic Saturday night in New York City, Travis Hunter stood in awe as his name was called as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. The Colorado Buffaloes’ dynamic two-way star had etched his name into college football lore, becoming only the second player in program history to win the prestigious award. As the crowd erupted in cheers, Hunter’s emotions spilled over, and he took a moment to deliver a heartfelt message that captured the essence of his journey.
After the celebration, one reporter asked a question that seemed to miss the mark with why wasn’t his father, Travis Hunter Sr., in attendance at the ceremony? Hunter shut the question down with grace and sincerity, using it as an opportunity to honor his father’s sacrifices.
During his official speech, Hunter mentioned his father and the his impact.
“I want to say something to my father,” Hunter began, addressing the cameras directly. “He wasn’t able to make it, but I know you’re watching on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man, look at your oldest son. I did this for you. All those times you couldn’t see me play, from barely seeing two games in high school to watching me on TV every weekend—it means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”
It was a moment that underscored the depth of Hunter’s character. His words reflected not just his own determination but the unwavering support of his father, who had laid the foundation for his success. The room, filled with college football’s elite, fell silent in reverence, recognizing the profound gratitude and love that Hunter carried for his family.
The Heisman announcement was the culmination of one of the most extraordinary seasons in college football history. Hunter, a trailblazing two-way player, shattered conventions with his dominance on both offense and defense. On offense, he tallied 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, while his defensive feats included four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His unprecedented 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps in a single season made him a symbol of versatility and endurance.
As he stood on stage, the Heisman Trophy in his hands, Hunter reflected on his journey. He thanked his coach, Deion Sanders, for being a transformative figure in his life. “Coach Prime, you’ve done more for me than I can put into words. You believed in me when others didn’t, and you’ve shaped my life forever,” he said. With a playful grin, he added, “Now, I’m going to beat you in golf.”
The night was not just a celebration of athletic achievement but a tribute to perseverance, sacrifice, and the power of belief. Hunter’s dedication of the trophy to his father, teammates, and coaches encapsulated the spirit of the moment. “This is for all of you who saw the vision before I did,” he said. “For my family, my teammates at Colorado and Jackson State, and for Coach Prime—thank you.”
Hunter’s Heisman triumph was more than an individual accolade; it was a testament to the transformative power of love, mentorship, and hard work. As he promised his father, the trophy would soon find its way home—a symbol of the dreams they had chased together.