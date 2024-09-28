Travis Hunter trolls former NFL All-Pro in pregame warm-ups at UCF
Travis Hunter took the field during pregame warm-ups ahead of Colorado's matchup with UCF in a playful yet pointed fashion. Wearing a shirt that read "bland," Hunter trolled NFL legend Richard Sherman, who had previously called him a "bland receiver" during a media appearance. The remark had struck a chord with Hunter, who grew up idolizing Sherman. While Sherman's criticism was meant to be constructive, it clearly motivated Hunter to respond.
In the days following the comment, Sherman publicly apologized, acknowledging Hunter's unique skills and versatility as both a cornerback and wide receiver. The two reconciled, with Sherman praising Hunter's immense talent and Hunter expressing that he took the critique personally, particularly because of the respect he has for the former All-Pro. Hunter revealed that he had always looked up to Sherman, making the comment sting even more. However, rather than letting it demoralize him, Hunter used the moment as fuel to prove his doubters wrong.
The playful trolling was more than just lighthearted banter; it was a clear statement that Hunter is ready to rise above criticism and elevate his game. A Heisman hopeful, Hunter has already proven to be one of the most dynamic players in college football, and the "bland" comment has only added fuel to his fire. With the game against UCF looming, Hunter is clearly eager to make a statement on the field, showing that there is nothing bland about his ability to dominate on both sides of the ball.