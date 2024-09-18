Travis Hunter wants to be NFL's first modern two-way star and talks new NIL deal
Travis Hunter has made significant strides both on and off the field, particularly in the avenue of NIL deals. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way entered into a groundbreaking NIL agreement with NerdWallet, a personal finance website, in what is being called the "Smartest NIL Deal Ever." As part of this deal, Hunter committed to putting 20% of his earnings into a savings account, demonstrating a responsible and forward-thinking approach to his finances.
“They approached me with the Smartest NIL Deal Ever and I liked how unique the deal was,” Hunter said. “It’s different from other deals in that it prioritizes my financial future. NerdWallet empowers people to make smart money decisions, and with this deal, I feel in control. I committed to putting 20% of my earnings into a savings account to plan for my future. I think that deals like this are game-changers for college athletes like me, because they are teaching us to think ahead and set ourselves up for financial success.”
Hunter's deal with NerdWallet stands out as part of a broader effort by the company to promote financial literacy and smart money management among athletes. This partnership follows similar deals NerdWallet has made with other top NCAA athletes, including USC basketball star JuJu Watkins and NBA player Rob Dillingham. By encouraging athletes to make wise financial decisions early in their careers, NerdWallet's NIL program fosters transparency and sustainability in brand partnerships, prioritizing the financial well-being of athletes.
Hunter, known for his versatility as both a wide receiver and defensive back, has already positioned himself as one of the top earners in the NIL space, alongside other college sports stars like Shedeur Sanders and Livvy Dunne. His deal with NerdWallet not only adds to his financial portfolio but also sets an example for other athletes navigating the complex world of NIL agreements.
“My goal is to continue to be a two-way player,” says Hunter told Forbes. “If given the opportunity, I’d strive to continue making an impact on both ends of the field, helping my team wherever they need me most. One of my greatest strengths is my versatility as a player, and I love the challenge of learning and excelling in both roles and pushing my limits.”
Fans can also engage with this unique partnership by participating in a giveaway for the NerdWallet x Travis Hunter 1-of-1 Smartest NIL Deal Card, which is being promoted on Hunter’s Instagram starting on Friday, Sept. 20. This initiative further connects Hunter’s growing brand with his audience, while also promoting financial literacy in the process.
As Hunter continues to excel on the field, his smart decision-making off the field ensures he’s building a secure financial future. His current NIL valuation currently sits at an impressive $3.1 million, according to On3.