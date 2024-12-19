United Airlines celebrates Travis Hunter's Heisman win: "The sky’s the limit"
United Airlines celebrated Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy win in grand fashion, highlighting a unique partnership with the Colorado Buffaloes' two-way superstar. As the first FBS player in a quarter-century to dominate on both offense and defense at such an elite level, Hunter's historic season made him a perfect ambassador for United's "College Football route," offering fans direct flights to marquee matchups throughout the season.
“There’s no player in college football like Travis Hunter, and we were thrilled to see him win the Heisman Trophy that he clearly deserved,” said Josh Earnest, United Airlines EVP, in a statement to SI. “It’s been a genuine pleasure to fly with Travis as he built his award-winning resume this year. But, he’s just getting started -- and when it comes to his football future, the sky’s the limit.”
Hunter's partnership with United began after Colorado's remarkable upset of TCU to open the 2023 season. Playing wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter’s performance in that game—over 100 receiving yards, an interception, and numerous game-changing plays—garnered national attention. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders joked about the toll of Hunter’s two-way dominance, saying, “I don’t know how many snaps [Travis] played, but we’ll put a hot tub on the plane for him to make sure he’s straight.” That remark reportedly caught the attention of United Airlines executives, leading to a formal collaboration.
As part of the partnership, Hunter became the face of United’s college football campaign, promoting direct flights tailored for fans traveling to watch top games. The collaboration spotlighted Denver, United’s fastest-growing hub, and home to Colorado’s fervent football fanbase. United’s role as the largest private employer in Denver, with over 10,000 employees, and its nearly $1 billion investment in Denver International Airport (DIA) infrastructure, solidified the airline’s deep regional ties. Aligning with Hunter, a player with both local and national appeal, was a natural fit.
Hunter's season was a statistical masterpiece that cemented his status as the best player in college football. Offensively, he recorded 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, along with a total of 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he added four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He was the first FBS player in over 25 years to record three touchdowns and an interception in a single game. Additionally, he accomplished feats never seen before, including 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in the same contest, and was named Power 4 conference offensive and defensive player of the week in the same season.
Hunter’s versatility and dominance captivated audiences, and his Heisman win marked a watershed moment not only for Colorado football but also for his partnership with United. The airline capitalized on Hunter’s achievements by creating promotional campaigns featuring the Heisman winner. This partnership was another step in Hunter's growing stardom. Already projected as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft, Hunter’s remarkable season and brand appeal have positioned him as a generational talent.
United Airlines’ celebration of Hunter’s outstanding season underscores the synergy between two icons: one rewriting college football history, the other reshaping fan travel experiences. Together, they’ve created a story for the ages.