Warren Sapp says "I don't give a damn about Arizona. It's about us"
Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp made a bold statement as he passed by reporters from DNVR in the lobby of the team's hotel, emphasizing that their upcoming game against Arizona was not his primary concern. "I don't give a damn about Arizona. It's about us," Sapp remarked. This confident attitude aligns with the mentality instilled by head coach Deion Sanders, who has continuously focused on self-improvement and internal growth for his squad.
Colorado faces a familiar opponent in Arizona on Saturday, with the game set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Last season, the Buffaloes suffered a heartbreaking 34-31 defeat to Arizona at Folsom Field, losing on a last-second field goal. That loss is still fresh in the minds of many fans, but both teams have undergone significant changes since that matchup. For Colorado, the arrival of Sanders and his revamped coaching staff, including the addition of the Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, has injected new life into the program.
Sanders' team is still looking to stay in contention for the Big 12, and a win in the desert against Arizona could help them get back on track. While Sapp’s dismissive comment may seem harsh toward their opponent, it reflects a mindset of focusing on internal performance rather than being overly concerned with the other team. Colorado's goal is to play their brand of football, execute their game plan, and control their destiny within the conference.
The Buffaloes will be looking to bounce back from recent struggles, and Sapp's blunt approach highlights the belief that, for Colorado, success depends more on their own preparation and performance than worrying about their opponents. The matchup against Arizona provides an opportunity for Sanders' team to demonstrate growth and resilience as they look to finish strong in their conference run.