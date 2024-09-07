Warren Sapp says "it's tough to watch" beloved analyst on ESPN College GameDay
Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp expressed his concern about the on-air presence of ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, suggesting that watching the legendary broadcaster is becoming difficult due to his declining health and performance. The Hall-of-Famer was one of many who took to social media on Saturday morning and commented about the beloved figure.
Corso, 89, has been a staple for decades on the pregame show and is known for his lively personality, insightful commentary, and iconic mascot headgear picks. However, as the legend has aged, fans and analysts alike have noticed that his on-screen appearances have become more strained, leading to discussions about his role on the popular show.
Sapp’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among some viewers who feel that Corso has taken a step back from ability to deliver the energetic and sharp analysis that once made him a standout. It’s difficult to watch someone who once brought so much excitement to the broadcast struggle in real time. The former Florida State player turned coach has been an analyst for the ESPN program since its inception in 1987.
Despite the criticism, many still admire Corso for his long-standing contributions to college football and the joy he has brought to fans over the years. His continued presence on College GameDay serves as a reminder of his impact on the sport, even if his performances are not what they once were. Sapp’s comments underscore the complicated balance between honoring a broadcasting icon’s legacy and recognizing when it might be time for a graceful exit from the spotlight.
Colorado faces Nebraska in a pivotal prime time matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.