WATCH: NBA star Derrick White hit in head during fight at Rocky Mountain Showdown
Boston Celtics star Derrick White found himself in a physical altercation over the weekend at a Colorado football game against Colorado State. White was in Fort Collins supporting his alma mater when an incident occurred during the third quarter, with tensions rising between White and some CSU fans seated nearby.
According to TMZ, what began as a verbal spat quickly escalated when a man swung on White, knocking his hat off. This action sparked a brief scuffle, involving not just White but also other spectators. He attempted to reach back toward the Colorado State fans, but the situation was quickly contained as others stepped in to separate him from the instigating group.
Despite the chaos, White played a peacemaking role during the altercation. He was seen pulling what appeared to be a Colorado fan away from a confrontation with a Colorado State fan, gently seating him on the ground and helping him up afterward. The presence of law enforcement on the scene helped to de-escalate the broader situation, and the scuffle eventually subsided without further incident. TMZ reported that no police report was filed, citing information from local authorities.
White’s appearance at the game followed a successful summer in which he won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals. He also represented Team USA at the Olympics in Paris, where he contributed to winning a gold medal. Despite the brief altercation, White's focus remains on his accomplishments both on the court and in supporting his alma mater, as Colorado went on to beat their rivals 28-9 in a heated and memorable game.