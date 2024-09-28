WATCH: Shedeur Sanders blows off Cam Newton during pregame warm-ups
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is known for his intense focus and preparation and found himself in an interesting situation before the Buffaloes' matchup against UCF.
As he warmed up for the highly anticipated game, former NFL MVP Cam Newton approached him, likely intending to share some words of wisdom or encouragement. Newton, an iconic figure in football with years of experience in the NFL, seemed eager to connect with Shedeur, whose stock as a young quarterback has been rising rapidly throughout the season.
However, Shedeur, deeply locked into his pre-game routine, didn't seem interested in being distracted. His approach to the game has always been one of laser-sharp focus, and the UCF game was no different.
With kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on FOX, Sanders was fully concentrated on leading his team to victory. The incident highlighted Shedeur's dedication to his craft, even when approached by someone of Newton’s stature.
For Shedeur, preparation is key. As the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and under his father’s coaching at Colorado, Shedeur has developed a disciplined mindset when it comes to performing under pressure. With each game, Sanders continues to prove why he’s one of college football’s most promising quarterbacks, and his refusal to engage with Newton may have been more about maintaining his game-day rhythm than a slight toward the former NFL star.
As Colorado faced off against UCF, all eyes were on Shedeur, not just for his connection to Deion Sanders or Cam Newton, but for the sheer talent and poise he brings to the field as a top NFL Draft hopeful in 2025.