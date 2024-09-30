WATCH: Travis Hunter snubs Cam Newton at UCF, but there's more to the story
Before the Colorado Buffaloes' 48-21 win over UCF, two-way star Travis Hunter had a memorable encounter with Cam Newton. During pregame warm-ups, the former NFL MVP approached Hunter, likely wanting to reconnect or share some advice. Hunter, however, appeared to brush off Newton’s approach, staying focused on his routine. At first glance, it seemed like a moment of snub, but there was more to the story.
Hunter, who had previously attended football camps hosted by Newton, still held great respect for the former NFL quarterback. After the drills, Hunter finally took a moment with Newton, and the two had a chance to “chop it up,” reflecting on their past connection and Hunter’s growing stardom. Despite the earlier seeming dismissal, the interaction after the game proved to be a positive moment, highlighting the mutual respect between the two.
On the field, Hunter continued his impressive Heisman campaign, showcasing his ability as a dominant two-way player. On offense, he connected with Shedeur Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown reception, displaying his elite playmaking skills. Hunter also held his own defensively, playing a key role in shutting down UCF’s offense. His performance reaffirmed his status as one of the top players in college football, drawing even more attention to his potential as both a receiver and a defensive back.
This moment with Newton showed both sides of Hunter: the focused competitor who zones in before games, and the humble star who respects his mentors. Balancing his rise to fame, Hunter continues to impress, both on the field and in the relationships he builds off of it.