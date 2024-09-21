What Deion Sanders said about one-on-one matchup between 'Prime Time' and 'Saucy-T'
During a segment on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was asked an intriguing question about who would win a hypothetical battle between him in his prime and his star player, Travis Hunter. Known for his confidence and competitive spirit throughout his career, Sanders surprisingly refused to entertain the notion of comparing himself to Hunter.
When posed with the question by Mark Ingram, Sanders responded, “That’s just like putting me against one of my kids. I just can’t do that, man.” This statement reflected not only his deep bond with Hunter, but also the respect he has for the young player’s talent. Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes, has drawn frequent comparisons to Sanders due to his versatility and dominance on both sides of the ball—much like Sanders did during his NFL career.
While many fans were likely hoping for a fiery response or playful debate, Sanders’ deflection showed his focus on supporting Hunter’s development rather than comparing past and present accomplishments. Sanders sees Hunter as a key piece of Colorado’s future, and this moment on national television further highlighted the trust and admiration between the coach and his star player.
The exchange came as the Buffaloes prepare to open Big 12 conference play against Baylor on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. With Hunter and Sanders both leading the charge, Colorado looks to continue building on its momentum in what has been an exciting season thus far under Sanders' leadership.