What Deion Sanders said about the World Series
Deion Sanders recently made it clear that he has no vested interest in the World Series, despite his background in professional baseball.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was asked about his preference for the World Series, but his response made it clear that his attention is elsewhere. Sanders responded bluntly, "I don't care about no World Series. At all." To further drive home the point, he stopped the press conference to read a motivational message off his phone to one of the reporters, emphasizing that his focus is solely on the task at hand—getting the Buffaloes bowl-eligible.
This response may come as a surprise to some, especially given Sanders' rich history in both baseball and football. As the only athlete to have played in an NFL and MLB game on the same day, and the only one to have competed in both a World Series and a Super Bowl, Sanders' legacy in both sports is remarkable. He began his baseball career with the New York Yankees, the American League team currently vying for the World Series, but his current priorities have shifted entirely toward football.
With the Buffaloes sitting at five wins, just one victory away from securing bowl eligibility, Sanders' focus is understandable. The team is enjoying its best start since 2018, and Sanders is determined to keep them on track to reach postseason play. The next challenge on their schedule is a matchup against Cincinnati, a game that could give Colorado the elusive sixth win they need.
The Buffaloes will face the Bearcats at home, with a late 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Sanders' singular focus on the team's success reflects his leadership style, prioritizing his players' performance on the field over any outside distractions, even those as significant as the World Series.