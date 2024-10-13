What Kansas State's Chris Klieman said about alleged fake injuries vs. Colorado
In a dramatic showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field, tension reached new heights when a series of injuries halted a crucial drive for Colorado in the third quarter.
The Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, were in the midst of a high-tempo push when three Kansas State defenders—Jacob Parrish, Marques Sigle, and Keenan Garber—went down with injuries in quick succession. This string of stoppages, all occurring after significant gains for Colorado, sparked loud boos from the home crowd, who suspected the Wildcats were faking injuries to slow down the Buffaloes’ offense.
Colorado fans, eager to see their team mount a comeback, saw the injuries as a potential ploy to disrupt the Buffaloes’ rhythm. With Sanders heating up, having eventually thrown for 388 yards and three touchdowns, the interruptions seemed suspicious. Despite the frustration from the stands, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman defended his players, insisting that the injuries were legitimate. “It’s our best players. We want them to stay healthy, and they’re not,” Klieman said, understanding why fans might question the timing but emphasizing the reality of his players' conditions.
"I get it," Klieman added. "I mean, that’s human nature to think that guys are faking injuries. It’s our best players. We want them to stay in the game.”
The boos grew louder after Colorado scored a touchdown on the same drive, with Sanders finding wide receiver Will Sheppard in the end zone. Even with the setbacks, Kansas State struggled to stop Colorado’s offense. However, a key moment came late in the game when Keenan Garber, who had returned after cramping, broke up a crucial pass on Colorado’s final offensive play. Fans once again voiced their displeasure, this time hoping for a defensive pass interference call that never came.
“They were legit,” Klieman said. “Jacob’s injury was really legit. Marques Sigle’s was really legit. And then Keenan Garber, he cramped up. So, yeah, that was that.
In the end, while Colorado made a thrilling 10-point comeback to take the lead, Kansas State sealed the game with a late touchdown. The Buffaloes ultimately fell 31-28 in a game where injuries—real or perceived—played a significant role in the drama.