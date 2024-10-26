What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders and Colorado in Big 12 race
Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the Big 12 race, spotlighting Colorado as a team to watch in the final stretch. While on ESPN's College GameDay, the former Alabama coach highlighted Deion Sanders' influence on the Buffaloes and credited their recent turnaround to Sanders’ leadership and strategic decision-making. Saban noted, "I think the team to watch out for is Colorado," acknowledging the program's impressive progress under Sanders over the past few years.
Saban pointed out was Sanders’ confidence in his coordinators, which he conveyed to Saban over the summer. "One of the things that Deion told me this summer was he finally has two coordinators that believe like he does," Saban shared, underscoring the alignment in Colorado's coaching staff that has helped fuel their resurgence.
This shared vision among Sanders and his coordinators has seemingly brought a cohesive direction to the Buffaloes, leading them to a strong 5-2 start—their best record at this point in the season since 2018.
Deion Sanders and Colorado continue to be Crown Jewel of Big 12 viewership
At the midway point, Colorado faces a crucial test as they go up against Cincinnati at Folsom Field on Saturday night. With kickoff scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, the uncomfortable late night game presents a significant opportunity for Sanders and his team to strengthen their position in the Big 12 race. It might even give them an opportunity to sneak into the AP Top 25 rankings tomorrow.
Colorado's performance against Cincinnati will not only impact their standings but could further solidify their reputation as a revitalized force in the conference under Sanders’ guidance. Saban's endorsement underscores the broader acknowledgment of Colorado's rise, as teams and analysts alike are now seeing Sanders’ Buffs as a legitimate contender in the Big 12.