What Skip Bayless said about Shedeur Sanders' future brought out the naysayers
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to make headlines as they head into the Big 12 conference. They also entered the second year of the Deion Sanders era, which promises to be a monumental event. After finishing the previous season with a 4-8 record, there's growing optimism that the upcoming season could yield better results.
Despite losing 42 players to the transfer portal, Coach is ready to ride with his son, Shedeur Sanders, under center. The projected top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has to stay on top throughout the entire season.
Sanders had an impressive 2023 season, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while maintaining a completion rate of 69.3 percent. His clutch performances has not gone unnoticed, with Skip Bayless declaring on Undisputed that Sanders is the best quarterback in the Big 12, and potentially the best in the entire country. The longtime sports analyst even suggests that Sanders could be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.
"Shedeur is not just the best QB in that conference, but he’s the best QB in the country," Bayless said. "He is going to be the first pick in the draft, and I think he's going to be really, really good in pro football. He's as seasoned and experienced a college quarterback as you are going to get."
Bayless is confident that Sanders will lead the Buffaloes to the Big 12 championship, attributing last season's shortcomings primarily to the offensive line's instability. He predicts that this issue will be significantly addressed with the addition of transfer players and five-star recruit Jordan Seaton.
Keyshawn Johnson predicts Colorado will be a three-loss Big 12 champion in 2024
The confidence in Sanders' abilities is not without merit. His poise, accuracy, and decision-making on the field are qualities that any NFL scout would covet. With another year of experience and a potentially stronger offensive line, Sanders is poised to elevate his game even further. The improvement in the offensive line, combined with Sanders' talent, could make the Buffaloes a force in the Big 12.
Bayless acknowledges that the Big 12 will be competitive, but he does not foresee any team emerging as a significant obstacle to Colorado's success, largely due to Sanders' presence. If the Buffaloes can maintain their momentum and leverage their quarterback's skills effectively, it could indeed be a historic season in Boulder.
The anticipation and excitement surrounding the Buffaloes' potential success highlight the transformative "Prime Effect" that strong leadership and exceptional talent can have on college football's biggest stage.