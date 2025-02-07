Buffs Beat

What Snoop Dogg told Shedeur Sanders before NFL Honors

The former Super Bowl Halftime performer expected to hit the studio with Buffs QB

Kenny Lee

Snoop Dogg says he's going to make a rap song with Shedeur Sanders
Before the 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans, Shedeur Sanders had a special moment with the "Godfather of Rap," Snoop Dogg. The legendary rapper, who has a long-standing relationship with the Sanders family, welcomed Deion Sanders and his son into his trailer before the event. When the two embraced, Snoop affectionately referred to Shedeur as his "nephew" and offered words of encouragement as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback prepares for the next chapter of his football career.

"Go get your money," Snoop told Shedeur, reinforcing the quarterback’s path to the NFL. With Sanders projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, the message was clear—capitalize on the opportunity and secure his future as one of the league’s rising stars.

Shedeur, always looking to expand his brand beyond football, took the moment to float an idea to the hip-hop icon. He told Snoop he would be reaching out soon to hit the studio and record a rap track together. The idea of a collaboration between the Buffs QB and the West Coast rap legend sparked excitement, with Snoop enthusiastically welcoming the proposal. "I owe you one," Snoop said, hinting that a Shedeur-Snoop record could become a reality.

This marked the second consecutive year that the Sanders family attended the NFL Honors event before the Super Bowl, showing their growing influence beyond the football field. With New Orleans serving as the backdrop, the night had a special energy as some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment came together.

As Shedeur gears up for the NFL Draft, his next appearance will be on the field during the NFL’s Flag Football event on Saturday. While many top prospects participate in postseason showcases, Shedeur chose to skip the Shine Bowl in Dallas, opting instead for a high-profile weekend leading into the Super Bowl. His presence at major events like NFL Honors only solidifies his status as one of the most talked-about prospects heading into the draft.

With Snoop’s support and a potential rap collaboration in the works, Shedeur is embracing his future both on and off the field, making moves that extend beyond football.

KENNY LEE

Kenny Lee is a college sports writer for On SI. The Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department in Alabama. He previously worked for NASCAR in content distribution and has been featured on ESPN and FOX Sports. Lee is also an aviation enthusiast who spends time plane-spotting and participates in the flight simulation community.

