Will Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders play in Alamo Bowl vs. BYU?
The Colorado Buffaloes have experienced a remarkable resurgence in college football, with stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders leading the charge. Their exceptional performances have propelled Colorado into national relevance, culminating in Hunter’s 2024 Heisman Trophy win and Sanders’ historic passing feats. Both players are projected as first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, yet they remain committed to competing in Saturday night's Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU.
Hunter’s two-way dominance has been nothing short of extraordinary. As a wide receiver, he amassed 1,152 yards on 92 receptions, scoring 14 touchdowns through the air and adding another on the ground. Defensively, he contributed 31 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups, showcasing his elite versatility. Hunter’s relentless work ethic was evident as he logged 670 snaps on offense, 686 on defense, and 24 on special teams, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in college football.
Sanders, Colorado’s star quarterback, has had a record-breaking season, completing 74.2% of his passes for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns, with just eight interceptions. His accuracy and poise have earned him accolades, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Sanders' ability to lead Colorado’s offense is underscored by the fact that he accounts for 82% of the team's total yardage—a Big 12 and school record. His 48-game touchdown passing streak is unprecedented in NCAA Division I history, surpassing marks set in both the FBS and FCS.
Sanders’ consistency is equally impressive, throwing for at least 250 yards in every game this season and completing over 70% of his passes in eight contests. His November performances were particularly remarkable, with 1,335 passing yards and 14 touchdowns over four games. As a result, Sanders is poised to rewrite Colorado’s record books, already holding over 90 school records in just two seasons.
As the Buffaloes prepare for their bowl game, the decision by Hunter and Sanders to play highlights their dedication to the program. Their leadership and talent have set the stage for Colorado’s continued rise, making them must-watch players not just for college fans, but for NFL scouts as well.