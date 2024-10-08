Rick George would love to bring baseball back to Colorado at some point
Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George has expressed a desire to see baseball return to the University of Colorado’s campus, but he also made it clear that such a move is not in the immediate plans. George acknowledged that many people ask him about the possibility of reviving the sport, but due to various logistical and financial constraints, it remains something for the future rather than the present.
"I would love to have baseball," George said, emphasizing his enthusiasm for the idea. However, he also pointed out the practical implications of such a decision, including the need to establish a softball program as well, in accordance with Title IX requirements. Title IX ensures gender equity in college sports, so adding a men's sport like baseball would necessitate adding a women's sport to maintain compliance.
Although baseball is not in the near-term plans, the sentiment behind bringing it back to Boulder has strong advocates, including Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, a former MLB player, has publicly supported the idea of bringing baseball back to the university. His unique perspective as a multi-sport athlete gives weight to the notion that baseball could have a place in Colorado athletics again.
George himself has a background in baseball, having served as an executive for the Texas Rangers, which further fuels his interest in the sport. Though a return of baseball to CU is unlikely in the short term, George’s passion and the support of influential figures like Sanders keep the conversation alive, giving hope that it may eventually happen in the future.