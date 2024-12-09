2024 Heisman finalists announced with four players going to NYC
The stage is set for one of college football’s most prestigious honors as Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward have been named finalists for the 90th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy. The announcement was made by 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, building anticipation for the ceremony on Dec. 14, where the winner will be revealed.
This year’s finalists embody a range of excellence, showcasing dominance across different positions. Gabriel, the senior quarterback for No. 1 Oregon, has had a historic season. Leading the Ducks to a perfect 13-0 record and a Big Ten Championship, Gabriel has redefined consistency and durability. With 3,558 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and seven rushing scores, his 73.2% completion rate ranks second nationally, complementing his NCAA-record 187 career total touchdowns. In his sixth year of college football, Gabriel’s leadership has made him a linchpin for Oregon, giving the program its first Heisman finalist since Bo Nix in 2023 and a chance to secure its second winner since Marcus Mariota in 2014.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter brings a unique flair to this year’s list as a standout on both sides of the ball. As the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 honoree on offense and defense, Hunter’s versatility has captivated the nation. On defense, he has tallied 11 pass breakups, four interceptions, and 15 passes defended, ranking fifth nationally. On offense, his 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns place him among the nation’s elite wide receivers. With seven 100-yard receiving games and electrifying performances throughout the season, Hunter could bring Colorado its first Heisman since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.
Ashton Jeanty has shattered records en route to becoming Boise State’s second Heisman finalist. The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, setting conference and school records. His rushing total is the second-highest in regular-season FBS history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 campaign. Jeanty’s ability to dominate games—highlighted by his 209-yard performance in the Mountain West Championship—has been a cornerstone of Boise State’s success. If he wins, he would be the Broncos’ first Heisman Trophy recipient, cementing his legacy as one of college football’s most productive backs.
Cam Ward, Miami’s record-breaking quarterback, rounds out the finalists. The ACC Player of the Year has led the nation with 36 passing touchdowns and thrown for 4,123 yards, breaking several school records. Ward’s consistency has been remarkable, with 10 games of 300 or more passing yards and three-plus touchdowns. Directing the nation’s highest-scoring offense (44.2 points per game), Ward has positioned Miami as a powerhouse in the ACC. His Heisman bid marks a resurgence for the Hurricanes, who have not had a finalist since 2002.
These finalists represent the pinnacle of college football excellence in 2024, each bringing a compelling narrative to the Heisman ceremony. Whether it’s Gabriel’s consistency, Hunter’s two-way brilliance, Jeanty’s record-breaking production, or Ward’s offensive firepower, this year’s winner will be etched into history as one of the sport’s all-time greats. The suspense will culminate on Dec. 14, when the college football world learns who will hoist the iconic Heisman Trophy.