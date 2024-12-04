2024 Heisman Watch: Five potential finalists and a case for each of them
The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has been one for the ages, featuring a diverse set of candidates whose performances have captivated college football fans and analysts alike. Unlike most years, when the award seems destined for a quarterback from a high-profile program, this season's competition includes strong cases from multiple quarterbacks, a standout running back, and a truly unique two-way player whose contributions redefine what is possible in college football.
At its core, this year’s race reflects the broader changes that have reshaped the college football landscape. The advent of NIL deals, an expanded transfer portal, realignment of conferences, and the increasing commercialization of the sport have altered the dynamics of competition and recognition. These changes have influenced not only how players are recruited and developed but also how their achievements are perceived in the context of awards like the Heisman.
The New Landscape of College Football
To appreciate the significance of the 2024 Heisman race, it is essential to understand the backdrop against which it is unfolding. College football has become increasingly stratified, with the Power 4 conferences (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12) dominating the national conversation. This stratification has created a significant disadvantage for players from Group of Five schools, who must produce truly historic performances to be considered for national awards. The competition, exposure, and strength of schedule disparities mean that achievements at a Group of Five school are often discounted compared to those in the Power 4.
Also, the increased visibility afforded by media coverage and NIL opportunities has amplified the importance of location and conference affiliation. Players at high-profile programs in major conferences have a built-in advantage when it comes to capturing the attention of voters, even if their individual performances are not necessarily superior. This reality places a heavy burden on players like Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, who must overcome both the competitive gap and the perception gap to have a realistic shot at the Heisman.
The Quarterback Contenders
As is often the case, quarterbacks dominate the Heisman conversation. The three quarterbacks in contention—Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Ward (Miami), and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)—have each put together exceptional seasons, but their paths to this point have been very different.
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Dillon Gabriel, the starting quarterback for the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, has been a model of efficiency and consistency. With a 73.5% completion rate, over 3,200 passing yards, and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions, Gabriel has been the steady hand guiding Oregon's high-powered offense. However, his candidacy faces a significant hurdle: the perception that his success is more a product of the team around him than his individual brilliance.
Oregon’s dominance as a team, combined with Gabriel’s relatively modest numbers compared to his peers, diminishes his chances of winning the Heisman. Historically, quarterbacks on top-ranked teams have had an edge in Heisman voting, but this year’s race demands more than team success. Gabriel’s candidacy feels more like a supporting narrative than a leading one.
Cam Ward (Miami)
Cam Ward’s journey from Washington State to Miami has been a remarkable story of adaptation and excellence. Ward’s ability to make plays both in the pocket and with his legs has made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the nation. His 4,123 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 171.1 passer rating highlight his statistical dominance, while his dual-threat capability adds a layer of versatility that few quarterbacks can match. Not to mention, he revived the 'U' and brought back excitement to the Hurricanes program.
Ward’s knack for leading come-from-behind victories has been both a blessing and a curse. While it underscores his ability to perform under pressure, it also raises questions about why Miami so often finds itself in such situations. Additionally, Ward has benefited from a strong running game and one of the best offensive lines in college football, factors that have undoubtedly contributed to his success.
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
Shedeur Sanders has been the heart and soul of Colorado’s resurgence under his father, head coach Deion Sanders. With 3,926 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 74.2% completion rate, Shedeur has been a model of precision and poise in the pocket. Despite facing relentless pressure—he was sacked 38 times this season—Shedeur has consistently delivered in clutch moments, leading game-winning drives and making big plays when it mattered most.
Only FBS player in the top five for completion percentage (1st), completions per game (2nd, 28.1), passing touchdowns (2nd), passing yards per game (3rd, 327.2) and pass efficiency (5th, 168.8). Sanders has thrown a touchdown in 48 straight games, the longest streak in NCAA Division I (FBS & FCS) history (more than either division's record, though not a record for either). It's the second longest streak in NCAA history at any division and would be the fourth longest streak in NFL history.
Unlike Ward, Shedeur has had to operate with minimal support from the running game and a still-developing offensive line. His ability to thrive under such conditions speaks to his talent and resilience. While his statistical profile is slightly behind Ward’s in some areas, the context of his achievements makes his candidacy equally compelling.
The Running Back Contender: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
Ashton Jeanty’s season has been nothing short of spectacular. The Boise State running back amassed 2,288 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns, and an impressive 7.3 yards per carry. Jeanty’s early-season performances, including a 192-yard, three-touchdown outing against Oregon, showcased his ability to dominate even against elite defenses. Jeanty has rushed for over 100 yards 12 times and crossed over 200 yards five times. As a result, he has himself clearly in the race for the top honors for a college football player.
However, Jeanty’s candidacy is hampered by two significant factors: his conference and the historical benchmark set by Barry Sanders in 1988. While Jeanty’s numbers are among the best in college football history, they fall short of Sanders’ legendary season, and the Mountain West competition simply does not carry the same weight as the Power 4 conferences. For Jeanty to win the Heisman, he would have needed to break Sanders’ records and do so against a much tougher schedule. As it stands, his season will be remembered as extraordinary but not historic.
The Historic Two-Way Case for Colorado's Travis Hunter
Hunter’s 2024 season stands alone in the annals of college football history. As a true two-way player, Hunter has excelled as both a wide receiver and a cornerback, putting up numbers that are remarkable in isolation and unprecedented in combination.
Offensive Production
Hunter recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns. His ability to make game-changing plays in critical moments has been a hallmark of Colorado’s success. Despite being the focal point of every opposing defense, Hunter consistently delivered as Colorado’s top offensive weapon. First FBS player in the last quarter century with three touchdowns and an interception in a game and he has two of the four instances of multiple touchdowns and an interception since 1996 in the FBS. Also, First known FBS player with 150 receiving yards and 4 pass breakups in the same game (both career highs vs. Cincinnati).
Defensive Dominance
Hunter has been equally impactful. With four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a game-winning forced fumble, Hunter has been a shutdown corner who rarely gets tested. His 90.9 coverage grade ranks him among the top defensive backs in the country, further cementing his status as an elite two-way player. Hunter has been targeted 39 times, third fewest in the Power 4 and his six first downs allowed is the best mark in the FBS. He also has an interception every 10.3 targets, tied for the best mark in the Power 4 and third best in the FBS.
Unprecedented Snap Count
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Hunter’s season is his snap count. Playing an average of 120 snaps per game, Hunter has been on the field for nearly every critical moment, excelling on both sides of the ball. His ability to maintain such a high level of performance while shouldering such an enormous workload is nothing short of historic. Hunter has 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps and is the only FBS player with 150-plus snaps on both offense and defense and the only Power 4 conference player with 30-plus snaps on both sides.
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Player
Comparisons to past Heisman winners and two-way players only serve to highlight Hunter’s uniqueness. Unlike Charles Woodson, the last primarily defensive player to win the Heisman, Hunter has been a dominant force on offense as well. His production surpasses that of legends like Deion Sanders and Champ Bailey, who excelled in dual roles but never to the extent that Hunter has. First FBS player to be named Power 4/5 conference offensive and defensive player of the week in the same season. Also, the first known FBS player to be a midseason All-American on both sides of the ball by the same publication (AP, CBS).
The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has been a showcase of talent and resilience, but Travis Hunter’s season stands apart as a once-in-a-lifetime performance. His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball, combined with his unmatched workload and production, makes him the clear choice for the award. While the other finalists have had exceptional seasons, none can match the historical significance of what Hunter has accomplished. In a year defined by change and innovation in college football, it is only fitting that the Heisman Trophy goes to a player who has redefined the very limits of the game.