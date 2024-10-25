2025 ESPN 300 DL Christian Hudson flips from UCF to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes have been making strategic moves not only on the football field but also in recruiting, successfully bringing in top talent. One of their latest victories is securing a commitment from Christian Hudson, a highly regarded defensive lineman from Florida. Hudson, originally committed to UCF, changed course after being swayed by Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff.
Hudson, a three-star recruit ranked as the 47th best defensive lineman in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports composite rankings, had been actively exploring his options. He toured several schools, including Iowa State, Maryland, and Iowa, but ultimately decided that Colorado offered the best fit. A major factor in his decision was an official visit to Boulder, where he was impressed by the hospitality and vision of Coach Sanders and his team.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 290 pounds, Hudson is a versatile player, excelling on both sides of the ball for Mainland High School. Last season, he recorded an impressive 72 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and nine sacks, helping Mainland win their first state title since 2003. Hudson’s performance earned him a spot on ESPN’s list of the top 300 high school players in the nation.
The Buffs’ ability to flip Hudson’s commitment from UCF to Colorado highlights their growing presence in the recruiting world, especially under the leadership of Deion Sanders. As Colorado continues its successful 2024 campaign, they’re building a strong foundation for the future by bringing in talented players like Hudson, positioning themselves to be a force in college football for years to come.