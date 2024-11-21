2025 five-star QB Julian Lewis commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, a move that could reshape the program's future under head coach Deion Sanders. Lewis announced his decision Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show, just a week after decommitting from USC, putting an end to months of speculation about his next destination.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound phenom from Carrollton, Georgia, had been heavily linked to Colorado, fueled by multiple visits to Boulder and growing ties to Sanders’ program. With Lewis officially on board, the Buffaloes have secured one of the most talented quarterbacks in recent memory, bolstering their recruiting momentum. His commitment comes at a pivotal time, as current Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to declare for the NFL Draft after the season, leaving a vacancy at the position. Lewis’ arrival promises to keep Colorado in the national spotlight.
Lewis’ commitment adds to the growing allure of Colorado as a destination for elite talent. He has visited Boulder four times this year alone, showcasing the program's ability to attract high-profile recruits. His choice to align with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes underscores the appeal of Sanders’ vision for the program and the rising prominence of Colorado football.
On the field, Lewis has already built an impressive resume. Over just two high school seasons, he has passed for more than 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns, showcasing elite arm strength, accuracy, and poise well beyond his years. Off the field, he has also made waves with a significant NIL deal, further demonstrating his ability to excel in the modern college football landscape.
Lewis’ decision sends ripples through the recruiting world, signaling Colorado’s ability to compete with traditional powerhouses like Georgia and USC for top-tier talent. As he steps into the spotlight in Boulder, JuJu Lewis has the potential to cement his legacy as one of the most transformative players in the Deion Sanders era, keeping the Buffaloes’ momentum alive and thriving.