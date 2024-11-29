2025 four-star defensive end London Merritt commits to Colorado
On Thanksgiving night, 2025 four-star defensive end London Merritt announced his commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, marking a significant win for the program on the recruiting trail. Merritt, ranked as the No. 5 defensive end and No. 52 overall prospect in ESPN's 2025 rankings, made the announcement on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. This decision came just days after Merritt decommitted from Ohio State, following a late and strategic push by Sanders and the Buffaloes.
The defensive standout from IMG Academy in Florida has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 cycle. Colorado intensified its efforts to land Merritt over the past two months, bolstered by the program's rising trajectory in Sanders’ second year as head coach. Merritt visited Boulder in October for an official visit and returned earlier this month, impressed by the team's on-field success and its vision for the future.
Merritt's decision was further influenced by the commitment of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, a cornerstone of Colorado's 2025 class. "Colorado is doing a great job in recruiting me and making my head turn different ways," Merritt said earlier this month. "They're building something great, and I definitely can see myself [being] a part of that process."
At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Merritt is a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing as a power end in a 3-4 or transitioning into a 3-technique role. Known for his explosive punch and quickness, he excelled at Woodward Academy in Georgia before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season. In 2023, he tallied 31 tackles, including four for loss, five sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries, showcasing his disruptive potential.
Merritt’s commitment underscores Sanders’ ability to attract elite talent to Colorado, positioning the Buffaloes as a growing force in college football. With the early signing period approaching, Colorado remains in contention for other high-profile recruits, including four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, offensive lineman Carde Smith and several others who could further elevate the program’s future.