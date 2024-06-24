2025 four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden commits to Colorado
Colorado's 2025 recruiting class gained a cornerstone Monday from the commitment of Nashville product Chauncey Gooden.
A four-star offensive line from Lipscomb Academy who gathered more than 50 offers and the No. 185 recruit, according to 247Sports. Gooden announced his intentions to Deion Sanders and the Buffs after taking an official visit to Boulder this past weekend. He chose Colorado over Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan.
At 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds, Gooden is ranked as the tenth-best offensive lineman and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee for 2025. He's the highest ranked commit so far for the Buffs during this cycle. Gooden put on a show in his own backyard during the Nashville Under Armour camp in April. He was named the 247Sports Alpha Dog following his stellar performance in the one-on-one drills.
Colorado now has its second top-300 commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked outside the top 50, according to 247Sports. Gooden is the second four-star, joining IMG Academy cornerback Alex Graham (No. 234), along with two three-stars in Buford (GA) linebacker Mantrez Walker and Sullivan East (Tenn.) tight end Corbin Laisure. Another quality over quantity approach for Coach Prime, who waits to see if top QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis will flip from USC.