2025 four-star OL Carde Smith commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have secured a major addition to their 2025 recruiting class by flipping four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith from the USC Trojans. Originally committed to USC, Smith, who hails from Alabama, is ranked as high as the nation's No. 13 offensive tackle.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 290 pounds, Smith visited Boulder in September and is scheduled to return to campus before Colorado's game against Cincinnati on October 25. He made his announcement on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on Thanksgiving. He was one of four player to commit to the Buffs on the show, including four-star London Merritt.
Smith adds significant talent to Colorado's offensive line, which already features top-overall prospect Jordan Seaton. Known for his size and athleticism, Smith has the potential to grow further, with experts projecting he could add up to 25 pounds to his frame in college. His athleticism is particularly evident at the right tackle position, where he consistently wins at the point of attack, using his size to overwhelm defenders. Smith also exhibits explosiveness off the line and displays natural strength that makes him an effective run blocker.
However, while Smith excels in run blocking, he may need a year or two of coaching to develop as a pass protector at the collegiate level. Despite limited verified athletic context, his size and above-average athleticism suggest that Smith has the potential to become a multi-year starter in a Power Four program.
With Smith's commitment, Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class now has ten members, including two other offensive linemen: four-star Chauncey Gooden and three-star Jay Gardenhire. His addition boosts Colorado’s recruiting ranking, moving them up from No. 79 nationally. Coach Prime's efforts to rebuild the Buffaloes’ offensive line are evident, with the program adding top-tier talent like Smith to elevate its competitiveness.