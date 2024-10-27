2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes secured another major recruit for their 2025 class with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson from Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss.
Wilson, who had previously been committed to Arizona State, officially announced his decommitment on Thursday, opting to join Coach Prime's growing list of top recruits. Initially committed to Arizona State in April, Wilson had also been linked to Oregon and TCU before re-opening his recruitment. His decision marks a significant win for Colorado as they continue to build a formidable future under Sanders.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds, Wilson is ranked as the No. 257 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also listed as the 35th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 38th-ranked recruit in Texas. Wilson’s impressive high school statistics include 26 receptions for 601 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season, averaging over 23 yards per catch. Last year, he recorded 1,003 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, further establishing himself as a standout playmaker.
Wilson expressed his excitement about joining Colorado, particularly about meeting players like Travis Hunter and experiencing the team’s air-raid offense. With Hunter, Jimmy Horn, and others potentially heading to the NFL next year, Wilson’s commitment bolsters the future of Colorado’s receiving corps. His versatility and ability to make big plays align with Coach Prime’s vision for a fast-paced, high-scoring offense, making him a valuable addition to the Buffaloes' growing program.