2025 NFL Draft odds: Shedeur Sanders back as favorite for No. 1 pick
Shedeur Sanders has reclaimed his position as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This isn’t the first time Sanders has been at the top of the list. Back in April, he was seen as the most likely No. 1 pick. However, his odds recently shifted, dropping to +850, placing him fourth on the list of potential top picks.
Now, he’s back in the spotlight with the shortest odds of +450, reflecting the growing belief that he could be the first player taken in next year’s draft, according to a majority of sportsbooks.
Sanders' rise in the draft conversation isn’t surprising. After moving from Jackson State to Colorado along with his father, Deion Sanders, there has been significant attention on the Buffaloes’ football program. Shedeur Sanders, the team’s quarterback, displayed remarkable poise and skill last season despite the challenges of playing behind a struggling offensive line. His efficiency, accuracy, and ability to stay composed under pressure have stood out, keeping him in the conversation for the top draft pick.
This season, Sanders has continued to impress. Despite Colorado missing out on a bowl game last year, Sanders' personal performance remained exceptional. The junior, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 215 pounds, threw for 3,230 yards, completed 69.3% of his passes, and recorded 27 touchdowns against only three interceptions. In Colorado's 34-7 victory over Arizona, Sanders passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his consistent ability to lead the team and deliver under pressure.
Behind Sanders, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is second in the draft odds, though his recent performance against Texas was underwhelming. Beck passed for only 175 yards and threw three interceptions, causing his odds to drop from +600 to +700. Other contenders include Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who also saw a dip in his draft stock, and Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, who has made a significant leap in the odds. Hunter’s versatility as both a wide receiver and cornerback makes him a unique prospect, and despite a recent injury, he remains in the conversation for a top pick.
With Cincinnati set to visit Colorado this Saturday, Sanders and his teammates will have another prime opportunity to display their talents on a national stage.